Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock Price Down 7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) fell 7% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,414,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,288,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Specifically, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 59,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $55,875.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,812,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,358.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,938,546 shares in the company, valued at $48,630,164.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,159 shares of company stock worth $580,897. 25.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,327 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.