Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 57.3% Over Last Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded down 39.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 57.3% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a market cap of $235,253.01 and $117.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Typerium

Typerium is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Buying and Selling Typerium

Typerium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

