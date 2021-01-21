U Network (UUU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487,807.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. U Network has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $487,807.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, U Network has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official website is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

