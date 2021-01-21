U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Lowered by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 19,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 948,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,926. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

