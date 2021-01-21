U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

