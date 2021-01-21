U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading Down 1.1%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 76,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 80,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOAU. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,437,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter.

