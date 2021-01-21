U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Down 7.8%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) shares were down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 1,211,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,834,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.34.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $642.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 14,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $104,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,160 shares of company stock worth $163,708. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares in the last quarter. Eos Management L.P. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 215,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,607 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 84,537 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.