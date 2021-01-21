U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Up 7.4%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. 13,695,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,335,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $54.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the second quarter worth $58,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.