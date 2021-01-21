U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $431.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.04 million. On average, analysts expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:USX opened at $7.97 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $395.34 million, a P/E ratio of -796.20 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pischke purchased 11,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,974.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Rickel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,051. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on USX. Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

