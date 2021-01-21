Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,876 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,655 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $114,365,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,463,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $56.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $67,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,423,860. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.