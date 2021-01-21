Ubex (UBEX) Market Capitalization Tops $576,463.45

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $576,463.45 and $159,657.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00010643 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.02 or 0.00331779 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000537 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

