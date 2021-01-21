Ubiq (UBQ) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $11,098.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000532 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,564.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,106.57 or 0.03620427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $128.52 or 0.00420498 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.55 or 0.01359569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00577572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.00425546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.64 or 0.00276916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

