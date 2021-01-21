UChain (UCN) Market Capitalization Tops $15,314.17

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UChain has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. UChain has a total market cap of $15,314.17 and approximately $4,561.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

UChain Coin Profile

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for UChain is uchain.world . UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

UChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

