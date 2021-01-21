uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Trading Down 0.5%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. Approximately 31,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 38,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter. uCloudlink Group had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 116.61%.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman brand in China, Malaysia, and Singapore, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

