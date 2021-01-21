UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $653.95 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $11.75 or 0.00036809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UMA has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $653.95 million and $66.88 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,267,569 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,642,938 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

