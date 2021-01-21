Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Position Boosted by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 403,716 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Umpqua worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.81. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

