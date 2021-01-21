Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Position Increased by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 125.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,979 shares during the quarter. Under Armour accounts for 4.2% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Under Armour worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Under Armour by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

UA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 49,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,164,154. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.