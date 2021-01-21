Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,561,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,545 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 853,120 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,580,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,594,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.