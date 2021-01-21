Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

UAA opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 397.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 316.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

