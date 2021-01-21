Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.83. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $147.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.