Unified Trust Company N.A. Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Unified Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.2% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,930,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,395.0% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,618,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,677 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,507,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,557 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,027,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 134,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a market cap of $692.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

