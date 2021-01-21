Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $2.92 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.98. The stock had a trading volume of 20,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,913. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

