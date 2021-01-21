Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $23.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 13.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $207.81. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,980. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.02 and a 200 day moving average of $169.07. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $209.93.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.