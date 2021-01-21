Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 3.4% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1,633.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

LIN stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.80. 7,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

