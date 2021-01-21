Unified Trust Company N.A. Purchases 542 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.9% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $362.27. 12,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $369.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

