UniLend (UFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. UniLend has a market cap of $4.08 million and $1.19 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00061902 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00560580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.54 or 0.03861171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

