Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 7.9% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.27% of Union Pacific worth $372,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,030,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of UNP traded down $9.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.87. 169,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

