Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 481.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,969,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.54.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $8.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.28. The company had a trading volume of 127,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,577. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.70 and its 200-day moving average is $195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

