Uniswap Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.34 billion and $3.66 billion worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.19 or 0.00025598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 285,322,656 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

