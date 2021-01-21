United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

UAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

