United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.7%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $42.59. 32,123,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 13,121,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,571,000 after acquiring an additional 278,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $666,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 967,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 19.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

