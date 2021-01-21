United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 1,744 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Southern Copper comprises approximately 1.9% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.61. 18,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,810. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCCO. HSBC lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,158,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,709,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $63,610,764. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

