United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,179,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 2.8% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.10. 85,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,267. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $238.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,123,119 shares of company stock valued at $202,534,978. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

