United Capital Management of KS Inc. Buys 4,465 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after buying an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 507,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,524,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

APD stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.18. 29,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,391. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average is $284.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.