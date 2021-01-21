United Capital Management of KS Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 456,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $51.46. 281,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.69. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

