United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $5.36 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for about 2.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Eldorado Gold worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,027,000 after buying an additional 1,865,506 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 495,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGO shares. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.59.

EGO traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 165,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,972. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

