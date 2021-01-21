United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 346.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the quarter. Square comprises about 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 229,933.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 370.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SQ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,713,473.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock worth $241,017,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $6.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.00. 396,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,939,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a PE ratio of 347.34, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.17.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

