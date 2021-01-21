United Capital Management of KS Inc. Invests $5.76 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 244,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 2.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $9,887,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock valued at $81,261,633.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

PLTR traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $26.05. 763,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,859,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

