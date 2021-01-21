United Capital Management of KS Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,179,000. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $339.54. The stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,303. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

