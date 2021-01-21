United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of United Community Banks worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 748.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,995,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

United Community Banks stock opened at $31.53 on Thursday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

