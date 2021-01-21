United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,874,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 390,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.70. The stock had a trading volume of 88,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

