United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 16,617,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,437,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About United States Steel (NYSE:X)
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.
Read More: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.