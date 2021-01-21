United States Steel (NYSE:X) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.15 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 16,617,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 19,437,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in X. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,874,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,711,000 after buying an additional 4,663,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after buying an additional 1,569,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after buying an additional 785,039 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

