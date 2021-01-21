UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to announce $4.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.96 to $18.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $21.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $21.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.21. The company had a trading volume of 218,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $337.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.89.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 39,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.