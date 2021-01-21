UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,526 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

NYSE:UNH opened at $350.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

