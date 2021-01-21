UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.38. 83,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

