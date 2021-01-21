UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,429 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total transaction of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.26. The company had a trading volume of 42,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

