Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post sales of $267.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $268.18 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $268.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31).

Several analysts have issued reports on UNIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $215,712,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the third quarter worth about $81,575,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after buying an additional 566,548 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 536.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 460,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,011,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,454,000 after buying an additional 402,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

