Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on U shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,465,512.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,234,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $18,517,964.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.26. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

