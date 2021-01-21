Unity Software (NYSE:U) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $127.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on U. Wedbush began coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $147.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.26. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.85 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 40,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,465,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,718 shares in the company, valued at $9,234,262. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kim Jabal sold 40,511 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $4,332,246.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,121.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,352 shares of company stock valued at $50,085,915 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,070,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,194,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

