Universa (UTNP) Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Universa has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $61,030.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded down 36.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.